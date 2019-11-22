

Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Waterloo Regional Police say they found drugs, identity documents and counterfeit cash during the arrest of a 37-year-old man.

He was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the Weber Street East area of Kitchener.

The man was wanted in connection to numerous prohibited driving charges.

Police say they seized suspected fentanyl, meth and cocaine during the arrest.

The man, who has not been named, is charged with operating a vehicle while prohibited, driving while suspended, possession of counterfeit money, possession of identity documents and possession for the purpose of trafficking.