Metal winch flies into windshield on Hwy 403

A metal winch flew off a truck on Highway 403 and smashed into the windshield of a car, in an incident OPP are calling "very scary."

It happened early Friday morning in the westbound lanes near Muir Road, just east of Woodstock.

OPP said the winch was for a flatbed strap.

The driver of the car was able to safely pull over to the side of the road.

They had minor injuries from the flying glass.

A metal winch smashed into a car on Highway 403 near Woodstock. (Twitter: OPP West Region)

"We're lucky we're not dealing with a fatality here," said Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk in a Twitter video.

He also shared photos of the broken windshield and had a warning for other truck drivers.

"Make sure that all of your items are secured, and make sure you check your equipment on a regular basis.”

OPP are asking anyone who was driving on Highway 403 on Friday morning and may have dash cam video to contact the Oxford County detachment.