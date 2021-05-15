Advertisement
Metal and surrounding oil catches fire in Kitchener scrapyard
Published Saturday, May 15, 2021 8:02PM EDT
Fire crews on scene at a scrap metal yard in Kitchener. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (May 15, 2021)
KITCHENER -- Smoke could be seen from a scrap metal yard in Kitchener for most of Saturday as crews worked to put out a fire that involved oil.
Firefighters were first called to Triple M Metal around 7:30 a.m. Officials say the metal and surround oils had caught fire.
Crews were on scene until 4 p.m. putting out hot spots.
No injuries were reported.