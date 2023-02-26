Messy winter forecast prompts winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo-Wellington

There is a winter travel advisory in effect for Waterloo region and Wellington County for Monday afternoon and evening.

The advisory from Environment Canada was issued Monday morning, upgraded from a special weather statement that was previously in place.

The storm is expected to hit southern Ontario by late Monday afternoon, bringing freezing rain and snow as it travels east towards Quebec and the Maritimes on Tuesday.

Reduced visibility is possible due to heavy and blowing snow and strong winds. Environment Canada said there may be power outages due to the gusts and hazardous winter travel conditions are expected here in Ontario.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” Environment Canada said in the advisory.

The system that is headed our way was also responsible for significant weather in the United States late Sunday night. Some damaging tornados moved through areas in northern Texas through Oklahoma.

As of noon on Monday, no snow events have been declared in Waterloo region or Wellington County.