The City of Waterloo has banned overnight parking on Wednesday due to a snow event.

A news update was sent on the morning of Jan. 23 sharing the news.

Heavy snow and forecasted rain are expected to make for messy roads, prompting the city to declare a snow event which bans overnight parking.

According to the update, overnight parking will be banned from 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday for 24 hours.

Vehicles parked on city streets during a snow event can be towed and fined up to $80.

While many surrounding townships opted to cancel school buses or close schools, business was as usual for the Waterloo Regional District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service estimated that it had responded to about 20 crashed by 11 a.m. on Wednesday.