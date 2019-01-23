

CTV Kitchener





Rapidly changing weather conditions have caused a messy commute on roads in Waterloo Region.

The snow, rain, and slush on Wednesday morning have contributed to 20 crashes, according to regional police.

Drivers braving through the icy, snow-filled roads say it’s taking a lot longer to get around.

“You’ve got to adapt to driving around everybody,” said driver Jay Parker. “You don’t know what they’re going to do, and with everybody driving down so fast, shooting slush at you, you’ve just got to take our time out there.”

Parker says he’s cleared his schedule for the day, “because with weather like this, you don’t really want to go outside.”

Tow truck drivers say their phones have been ringing off the hooks due to the number of crashes.