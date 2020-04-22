KITCHENER -- Flurries and strong winds overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday left a dusting of snow in many communities by morning, and even accumulation in the traditional snow-belt regions.

Bit of accumulation in the snow-belt, at least the sun is shining right?? #ONStorm #GreyCounty ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/CioDifIS0a — Shannon Bradbury (@ShannBradbury) April 22, 2020

As temperatures remained cool but slightly above the freezing mark partnered with sunshine on Wednesday, most of the snow melted by afternoon. Although, winds remained fairly gusty. Winds are expected to gradually ease and become lighter late on Wednesday, before picking up once again on Thursday.

A messy mix is possible on Thursday as a systems creeps into Southwestern Ontario. Precipitation will likely start as flurries before transitioning to rain. During that transition there is a chance of freezing rain or ice pellets. This band of precipitation doesn’t hit all of Southern Ontario but will create cloudy skies at times.

Friday clouds will clear through the morning and temperatures will rise to double digits. Although, they will still be below seasonal and we will be around 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday.

A system is set to move in for the weekend bringing periods of rain, however the exact track is uncertain at this point. Currently, showers are expected Saturday night and Sunday in Waterloo Region.

Here’s your long range forecast.