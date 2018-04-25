

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a threat of violence at a Kitchener high school.

Police say the note indicated an act of violence at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Cameron Heights Collegiate.

Officials are not saying where the message was located, just that it was found on Tuesday on school property.

Regional police say there was no evidence found to support that the threat is credible.

They say they are still investigating to determine who wrote the message.

Anyone with information is being asked to phone police.