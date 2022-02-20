Advertisement
Merchandise stolen from Exeter business, OPP looking to identify two individuals
Published Sunday, February 20, 2022 11:51AM EST
OPP are looking to identify two individuals connected to Exeter theft. (@OPP_WR)
Share:
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help identifying two people after merchandise was stolen from a business in Exeter.
According to police, two vacuums and an ice maker valued at $2,300 were stolen from the property.
No further information has been provided at this time.
Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.