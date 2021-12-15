Mercedes SUV stolen during break-in at Kitchener home

KITCHENER -

Police are investigating after a Kitchener home was broken into and a vehicle was stolen sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Waterloo regional police said on Dec. 13 around 8:10 a.m., they received a report of an overnight break-in at a home in the area of Fran Ellen Crescent and Yellow Birch Drive.

The unknown suspects gained entry into the home and stole a grey Mercedes SUV.

No further information has been given at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or contact Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.