

CTV Kitchener





An elderly driver likely suffered a medical emergency before crashing her vehicle into a store, Grey County OPP say.

The crash brought emergency crews to the Dollarama store on Highway 26 in the Municipality of Meaford around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a Mercedes vehicle crashed into the front of the store, causing extensive damage.

The 87-year-old Blue Mountains woman driving the Mercedes was taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.