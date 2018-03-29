Featured
Mercedes crashes into Dollarama store in Meaford
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 5:25PM EDT
An elderly driver likely suffered a medical emergency before crashing her vehicle into a store, Grey County OPP say.
The crash brought emergency crews to the Dollarama store on Highway 26 in the Municipality of Meaford around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, a Mercedes vehicle crashed into the front of the store, causing extensive damage.
The 87-year-old Blue Mountains woman driving the Mercedes was taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.