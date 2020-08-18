KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are examining the role mental health and wellness may have played in three tragic deaths in the region over the past few weeks.

"My thoughts are with the community, my thoughts are with all of those impacted by the tragic death of two young individuals and an adult," Chief Brian Larkin said while speaking to CTV News Kitchener about the incidents.

Two young children have died since the end of July. In one case, police said a two-year-old boy's death was considered a homicide. His mother also died of self-inflicted injuries, according to police.

An eight-month-old boy was found dead in a Kitchener apartment last week. That boy's mother has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

On Friday, emergency crews responded to an explosion in front of Kitchener's courthouse that left one man dead.

EXPLOSION CAUSED BY INCENDIARY DEVICE

Police originally believed an improvised explosive device caused the explosion, but said Monday they now believe it was an incendiary device that was intentionally set.

"We saw combustion in the vehicle which caused the explosion the loud bang that our citizens experienced, followed by the vehicle catching on fire and the death of a young man in our community. It's tragic," Larkin said. "This investigation is no longer criminal in nature."

Larkin said police are now investigating it as a sudden death with the assistance of the coroner's office.

MENTAL HEALTH AND WELL-BEING

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a strain on the community, Larkin said understanding mental health and well-being is important to the police force.

"One of the underlying factors that we're investigating and looking into is what impact the wellness and for mental health and each of the incidences," Larkin said. "We have to figure out our role as a police service when we respond to mental health crisis, mental health calls for service."

The police chief said the force typically responds to about 1,500 mental health calls in a year.

"I encourage all of us that have opportunities to connect with individuals," Larkin said. "I think that many of us are missing that personal engagement, although we're physically distancing and we're coming back to some sense of normalcy."

"Many of us continue to face the challenges of the global pandemic and these are heart-wrenching incidents."

Larkin pointed out that police and media typically don't report on deaths by suicide. However, he said it's important to continue the discussion around mental health in the community.

"If we don't shine the light and raise attention to the significant issues that our citizens are facing around personal health or personal wellness, how can we advance public policy and how can we advance change in our community," Larkin said.

Larkin said he'd like to engage the community in a larger conversation about changing how mental health is reported.

