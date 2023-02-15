Mental health in the spotlight at WRPS board meeting

Mental health concerns were discussed at Wednesday’s Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) board meeting, where the police chief says they respond to a minimum of 3,000 mental health-specific calls annually.

According to a report in the police board’s agenda, WRPS attends about nine to ten mental health calls and five to six attempted suicides daily.

In 2018, WRPS began a partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association to create the Integrated Mobile Police and Crisis Team, also known as IMPACT.

According to the report, in the fourth quarter of 2022, IMPACT was dispatched 275 times, compared to 323 times in the same time period in 2021.

In 2022, the IMPACT team attended 12.5 per cent of all WRPS suicide attempt calls and 15.6 per cent of all WRPS mentally ill calls.

Members of IMPACT are also a part of the Crisis Call Diversion (CCD) team, a team that started on Nov. 22 and is seated at WRPS Communication Centre.

The report said CCD fielded 42 calls in November and December of 2022. Of those, 17 of them were resolved exclusively by CCD.

Police Chief Mark Crowell told the board that mental health and wellness has been a concern they’ve been dealing with as a society for years. He admitted that there’s still room for improvement, with WRPS aiming for a 20 per cent alternative service delivery target.

“What's probably the barrier to growth is just the criteria itself. When there's an element of danger, oftentimes there's a requirement for us to attend,” said Chief Crowell. “So, it's going to take us some time to find a balance of where we need to respond and where we can take a step back and potentially have others respond as well.”

Chief Crowell also said he was proud of WRPS’ de-escalation efforts lately.

He pointed to two incidents last month.

On Jan. 6, he said a person was threatening to jump from a pedestrian bridge, and on Jan. 22, a person was at risk of self-harm with a weapon. Crowell said in both cases the situation was de-escalated, and they were connected with mental health supports.