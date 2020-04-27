KITCHENER -- The Mennonite Relief Sale is a springtime tradition in New Hamburg, but due to COVID-19, things will be a little different this year.

Organizers decided in early April to cancel the event at the New Hamburg fairgrounds.

“The safety and well-being of our attendees, volunteers and community are of the utmost importance to us,” said organizing committee Chair John Reimer in a press release.

The Mennonite Relief Sale started back in 1967 and draws thousands of people to New Hamburg every year. The event always features a large selection of locally-made food, textile arts and fun activities for the whole family.

All proceeds are donated to the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC).

While they had to cancel this year’s event, organizers say the MCC still needs the community’s support.

“We know that at a time when we all feel vulnerable, the most vulnerable among us need our help more than ever,” said Reimer.

So for the first time the quilt auction will be held online.

The New Hamburg Mennonite Relief Sale will begin at 10 a.m. on May 30. Members of the public will be able to bid on 100 quilts curated by the organization’s quilt committee.

Details on how to place a bid will be posted on the event’s website.

Organizers are also planning a one-day sale on October 17.