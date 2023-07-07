Men with knives rob Kitchener pharmacy

Waterloo regional police are looking for two men after an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy this morning.

In a tweet posted just before 10 a.m., police said they were responding to the business on Highland Road West and Westmount Road.

The men entered the pharmacy holding knives and made off with cash and narcotics, police said in the email.

No one was hurt, but it was still shocking for people showing up to see several police cruisers in the plaza.

“Of course I am very scared, why the police are here,” Firas Alhjaali said.

There was still an increased police presence in the plaza as of 11:30 a.m.

Members of Waterloo regional police attending a pharmacy robbery in Kitchener on July 7. (Dave Pettitt/ CTV Kitchener)

Members of the forensics team could be seen going in and out of the pharmacy.

Police said both suspects were wearing dark-coloured clothing and one had on a medical mask.