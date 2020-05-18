WATERLOO -- Regional Police are investigating after two suspects reportedly broke into a grocery store and used an SUV to drag an ATM out.

Officials say it happened around 12:45 a.m. on Monday in the area of Laurelwood Drive and Erbsville Road in Waterloo.

Two male suspects reportedly smashed the front door and used a black SUV to drag the ATM out of the store.

Police add that the machine was placed in the vehicle before they fled.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.