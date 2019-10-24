

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A store on The Boardwalk was robbed by four people wearing masks on Wednesday night.

Regional police say that four men entered a communications store at around 9 p.m.

Once inside, they reportedly restrained the employee inside and stolen several mobile devices.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle, which was last seen heading east on Highway 401.

The store clerk didn't suffer any physical injuries. It's not known how much the stolen goods are valued at.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.