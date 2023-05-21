Men gesture to possible gun, throw rocks during Cambridge disturbance: WRPS

A disturbance in Cambridge that allegedly involved a possible firearm and rocks being thrown is under investigation.

On Saturday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) was called to Beechwood Road around 10 p.m.

Several people told police they were approached by two unknown men, who got into a verbal altercation with them before they started throwing rocks.

One of the men allegedly gestured to his hip, indicated he had a gun, and threatened the group. No firearm was seen.

WRPS reports the group was able to get away from the area and call police.

Both men are described as white, slim, and in their 40s.

Anyone with information is asked to call WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.