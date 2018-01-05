

CTV Kitchener





Four men found in the Brantford area with a combined 280,000 contraband cigarettes in three separate incidents have been handed fines and – in some cases – jail time.

The bulk of the cigarettes belonged to a man who was stopped in December 2016 on Fiddlers Green Road near Ancaster.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Finance, the man had 200,283 unmarked cigarettes in his vehicle. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail and 12 months on probation.

A second man was fined $7,000 in connection with a February incident in which his vehicle was stopped in Brantford by police officers believing it was carrying unmarked cigarettes that had just been picked up from Six Nations. A total of 60,400 cigarettes were found in the vehicle.

The other two men were pulled over in March on Pauline Road in Brant County. Police allegedly found 10,000 unmarked cigarettes in their vehicle, as well as 42,300 untaxed cigars.

The driver of the vehicle, who was convicted only of possessing the cigarettes, was fined $5,142.50.

The passenger was convicted of possessing both the cigarettes and the cigars. He was given a 30-day jail sentence and a fine of $104,900.93.