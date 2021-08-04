KITCHENER -- Guelph police have arrested two men who were allegedly "engaging in sex acts" on a downtown patio on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a business in the downtown core around 6:40 p.m. They said two 16-year-old girls were sitting on the patio when two men began "perform gin sex acts" at another table about 12 feet away. The girls went inside and told the staff, according to police.

The two men hadn't met prior to the incident, police said.

A 35-year-old man and 74-year-old man, both from Guelph, were charged with committing an indecent act.

They're scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.