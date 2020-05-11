KITCHENER -- Guelph police say two men are facing charges after they allegedly shoplifted multiple packs of Pokemon and hockey cards valued at $225.72.

According to police, the two men took the items from a store near Woodlawn Road West and Woolwich Street on Friday around 2 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested both men.

After searching one of the men, police say they found 0.19 grams of purple fentanyl.

A 34-year-old man from Guelph is facing two charges, including possession of a controlled substance and theft under $5,000.

He’s set to appear in court on August 18.

A 27-year-old man from Guelph is also facing a charge of theft under $5,000.

He’s set to appear in court on August 21.

None of the charges have been proven in court.