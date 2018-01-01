

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener-Waterloo’s first baby of 2018 was born just after midnight at Grand River Hospital.

Little Ryker Wayne Kratz came into the world at 12:26 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces, and 22 inches long.

“His hands are huge,” said his mother laughing. “He’s not a preemie by any means!”

Laura Kratz says Ryker’s due date was January 7th and she was surprised when her contractions started during the day on December 31st.

This the first child for both Laura and her husband Mike.

“It’s exciting,” said the new mom. “It hasn’t really set in yet for me.”

Laura says they picked the baby’s middle in honour of her father Wayne.

But the first name was a little harder to agree on.

“We had such a hard time naming our dog,” she joked. “How can you name a person?”

At Cambridge Memorial Hospital, the first baby of the new year was also a boy.

Eli Robertson was born at 2:50 a.m.