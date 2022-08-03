Meet Ember, Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s new service dog for staff

Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) introduced a new employee Wednesday.

The hospital says Ember the service dog is specially trained to support the mental health and wellbeing of staff, physicians, midwives and volunteers.

“When you see the fact that healthcare workers are really giving it their all, it’s the importance of saying ‘how do we support them? What does that look like? What are the kinds of mechanisms we can put in place,'” said Patrick Gaskin, president and CEO of CMH.

“Ember is just part of our health and wellbeing strategy within the organization, but an important part.”

The hospital says Ember will offer stress release, mental health support and emotional comfort for staff.

Facility dogs are typically deployed in high stress environments like fire and police departments.

CMH says it is first hospital in Canada to have a dedicated National Service Dog.

The cost associated with Ember, including the dog’s food and vet bills, will be paid for by the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation.