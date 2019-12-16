KITCHENER -- Negotiations between the province and the union representing public high school teachers broke down Monday, and Tuesday’s talks have been cancelled.

The office of Education Minister Stephen Lecce said little progress was being made so the mediator called off the second day of bargaining.

“I am frustrated and disappointed by OSSTF’s actions at the negotiating table today,” Lecce said in a statement. “They came forward today with no new proposals, no changes to their position, and no ideas on how to advance negotiations. They continue to focus on further enhancements to their compensation package. We are calling on OSSTF to put forward proposals to advance negotiations and to cancel the needless job action which only hurts our students.”

"It became evident including to the mediator that the government was not prepared to make a single move today. On the recommendation of the mediator we won't be meeting tomorrow," OSSTF president Harvey Bischof told CP24.

Both sides remain far apart on the main sticking points, including wages, class sizes and e-learning.

Now that negotiations have been called off, Wednesday’s one-day strike is almost guaranteed.

Ten school boards, including the Waterloo Regional District School Board, will hit the picket line.