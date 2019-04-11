Featured
Meat sticks stolen in early morning break-in
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 4:14PM EDT
A business in Caledonia was the target of an unusual break and enter.
Provincial police are investigating after a sausage company in Caledonia was broken into on Thursday.
Just after 2 a.m., an unknown suspect forced entry into the business on Highway 6.
Once inside, they removed a quantity of pepperettes before fleeing the area in a vehicle.
The suspect is described as a man standing around 5’ 5” with a thin build. He was wearing a dark ball cap and dark pants with a reflective stripe at the bottom.
Police say he fled in a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.