A business in Caledonia was the target of an unusual break and enter.

Provincial police are investigating after a sausage company in Caledonia was broken into on Thursday.

Just after 2 a.m., an unknown suspect forced entry into the business on Highway 6.

Once inside, they removed a quantity of pepperettes before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a man standing around 5’ 5” with a thin build. He was wearing a dark ball cap and dark pants with a reflective stripe at the bottom.

Police say he fled in a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.