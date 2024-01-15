Meadowlane Public School in Kitchener closed due to heating issue

KITCHENER
    A heating issue on an extra cold Monday has caused a Kitchener school to close.

    Waterloo Region District School Board says Meadowlane Public School will be closed for the day.

    Before and after school programs have been cancelled. Parents of students who had already arrived to before school care will be contacted, but the school board says they are in a heated space.

    Teachers will teach asynchronously from home and will be available to students during regular school hours.

    WRDSB will provide updates to families when the school will reopen.

