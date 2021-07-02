KITCHENER -- Plans for the McKenzie Meadows housing development, a site otherwise known by protestors as 1492 Land Back Lane, have been cancelled.

On Friday, Losani Homes told CTV News they delivered notices earlier this week to home buyers saying the sales had been “frustrated” by the continued occupation of the lands.

Protestors have been occupying 1492 Land Back Lane since July of last year and argue it is an unceded part of the Six Nations territory.

Losani Homes says the occupation shows no signs of ending despite court orders. They also claim various levels of government have not responded to their requests for help.

Homes will no longer be built on the site, the agreements have been terminated, and buyers will get their deposits back.

The developer adds that there are still several legal proceedings ahead.