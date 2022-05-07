McDougall Road reopened after residential fire in Waterloo: WRPS
Canada is confronting a massive immigration backlog. This is what it looks like for those facing delays
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead
Relatives of the missing in Cuba's capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 26 people.
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations. Ukraine announced that all women, children and older adults had been evacuated from the mill, a key Russian war objective.
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public -- a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
What we know about the officer who ran off with an Alabama inmate
As the hunt for former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White enters its seventh day, questions about White continue to arise. Here is what we know about her.
Retired general Jonathan Vance loses military honour at his own request
Retired gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's former chief of the defence staff, has terminated his appointment to a major Canadian military honour.
Kenney reminds Conservative leadership hopefuls 'you’ve got to unite the party' after 'feisty' first debate
In reflecting on the jabs traded at the first unofficial Conservative leadership debate, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it's important for all candidates to remember their job of unifying the party.
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
LHSC employee hit with a hammer and assaulted with a knife
A London man is in custody after an employee at Victoria Hospital was hit with a hammer and assaulted with a knife on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
‘Shopping Day’ for grade eight prom kicks off at Trafalgar Public School
For weeks now, clothing donations have been pouring into Trafalgar Public School. The centre of a donation drive, it’s designed to give grade eight students in five east-end schools free access to formal wear for prom.
Owner charged after dog killed neighbour's puppy
A northeastern Ontario resident is facing several charges after their dog allegedly attacked and killed a neighbour's 12-week-old puppy.
-
First responders challenge Windsor CrossFit for mental health fundraiser
Local first responders hit the gym Saturday to face off against Windsor, Ont. crossfitters in a series of friendly competitions to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association.
One person airlifted to hospital following head-on crash in Oro Medonte
One person was airlifted to hospital following a head-on crash in Oro Medonte Saturday afternoon.
Single-vehicle rollover in Severn Township sends one to hospital
One person suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover in Severn Township Saturday morning.
Ontario reports 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, 24 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
Fatal Workplace Accident
Greater Sudbury Police investigate workplace fatality
Walks highlights the need for workplace safety
Over one hundred people in Sudbury took part in "Steps For Life" a national walk to raise awareness and about workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford touts party's progress in Ring of Fire plan
Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is touting the progress his party has made on the Ring of Fire development.
Queen's University apologizes for sending out admittance letters by mistake
Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. is apologizing for mistakenly sending admission emails to applicants who had not yet been accepted.
Ottawa police break up drug distribution network in the capital
Seven people are facing charges after officers searched six homes in Ottawa on Friday morning following the investigation dubbed “Project Road Runner.”
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says Ottawa Senators aren't currently for sale
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the Ottawa Senators are not currently for sale following the death of owner Eugene Melnyk.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford touts party's progress in Ring of Fire plan
Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is touting the progress his party has made on the Ring of Fire development.
GTA gas prices to hit $2.10 per litre by end of May, analyst says
Prices at the pumps are estimated to hit a whopping $2.10 per litre in the Greater Toronto Area by the end of the month, according to one analyst.
Luxury vehicles of former federal cabinet minister torched in Montreal suburb
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a fire at a former federal cabinet minister's residence destroyed two vehicles.
BREAKING | A dozen evacuated after fire breaks out in Montreal's Plateau
About a dozen people have been evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out at 3646 St-Laurent Blvd, between Sherbrooke St. and Pine Ave.
Montreal researchers develop web-based tool to monitor COVID-19 risk in buildings
Researchers at Concordia University in Montreal have developed a web tool to help assess a building's risk level for COVID-19 transmission and offer possible solutions.
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
Fenwick, N.S., fire sends two to hospital, destroys home Saturday
Two people have been sent to hospital after a structure fire caused significant damage to a home in Fenwick, N.S., Saturday morning.
Environment Canada warns of potential thunderstorms. tornado in Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning Manitoba residents of the risks of severe thunderstorms that could result in a tornados in some parts of the province.
Road construction season kicking it into high gear in Winnipeg
Road construction season is about to kick into high gear in Winnipeg as work starts Sunday to upgrade two major routes, and this has businesses along the way bracing for a hit.
Cardston, Alta. teen, killed in rollover crash, to be laid to rest
Loved ones of a 15-year-old girl who was killed in a rollover crash late last month will be gathering in a southern Alberta community for her funeral.
Trial date set for Calgary doctor accused of trafficking teen girls
A Calgary doctor who withdrew from practice after he was accused of sexually assaulting a number of young girls will face those charges in January 2023.
Calgary support society helps Ukrainian refugees at local church
Ukrainians who've fled the Russian invasion of their homeland are finding more support with some Calgary organizations this weekend.
Not just the Ghostbusters guy: Documentary explores musical career of Ray Parker Jr.
Everyone immediately recognizes the theme song from the 1984 film Ghostbusters. But that song overshadowed the rest of the storied career of composer Ray Parker Jr.
First-degree murder charge laid in death of Edmonton woman
RCMP charged Cordell Kennedy, 25, with first-degree murder in the death of Vanessa Silva, 29, in 2021.
'It's not goodbye, but see you later': Ethiopian restaurant on Whyte closes after 18 years
Langano Skies Ethiopian restaurant on Whyte Avenue will be closing its doors in late June.
Arrest made after caught-on-camera transit assault of teen on Surrey bus
After transit police released video this week of an assault on a teenage girl on a bus in Surrey, an arrest has been made.
Driver crashes into police SUV, through Subway window in West Kelowna
A driver who ran a stop sign, T-boned a police vehicle, and crashed through a restaurant window early Saturday morning was arrested for being impaired in West Kelowna.
The regional picture: COVID-19 hospitalizations declined in B.C. this week, but not everywhere
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals declined this week for the first time in more than a month, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's weekly update on pandemic data.