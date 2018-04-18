

CTV Kitchener





A historic site in Cambridge has been closed until further notice after flooding to the top step of its basement.

McDougall Cottage was flooded Tuesday after a water main broke on Grand Avenue South.

According to Region of Waterloo Museums, the water stopped short of jeopardizing any of the museum’s artifacts or the stability of the building itself.

Some quilts and pieces of artwork have been taken away from the property and moved to the Waterloo Region Museum in Kitchener for safekeeping.

A restoration team has been brought in to drain the basement and bring the building back to normal operating shape.