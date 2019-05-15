

Convicted child killer Terri-Lynne McClintic is no longer requesting a review of her prison transfer, her lawyers say.

She had made an application to have her transfer from a healing lodge to an Edmonton prison last year reviewed.

McClintic is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the death of eight-year-old Tori Stafford. She was kidnapped while walking home from her Woodstock school and later raped and beaten to death.

McClintic and her boyfriend, Michael Rafferty, were both convicted in her murder.

Court documents showed that McClintic considered the transfer “unlawful” and “unfair.” It was filed on April 10—her lawyers say the application was discontinued on May 10.

Tori Stafford’s father Rodney calls the review and retraction a waste of time.

“I think the whole scenario was nonsense, complete waste of time and tax payer monies,” Stafford told CTV on Wednesday.

McClintic was originally transferred to an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan in September of 2018, eight years into her life sentence, setting off an uproar that ended with the decision being reversed.

In November of last year, she was transferred to the Edmonton Institution for Women before eventually being sent to Grand Valley Institution for Women.

The April 30 review application called it “unreasonable and procedurally unfair and therefore unlawful.”

While court documents indicated that McClintic was seeking compensation, her lawyers say otherwise.

"They are not applications for damages or compensation. The application was for a review of the legality of Ms. McClintic's transfer and its compliance with applicable legislation and rules. The application is no longer active," their statement reads in part.

They did not specify the reason for the retraction or if they intend to renew the application in another jurisdiction—it was stayed in Alberta over a lack of connection for the jurisdiction.

Rodney Stafford says the fact that was at a minimum security facility in the first place was a concern.