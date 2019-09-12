

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





What do the local leaders across Canada want to hear during the 2019 federal election?

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities officially launched their platform on key issues Thursday morning.

They say they are looking for a commitment from whoever wins to put more money in the hands of local government.

The federation adds that cities are left with the responsibility of funding infrastructure, but are not being given the resources needed to make good on those demands.

“We’ve seen a track record, quite frankly, where governments have delivered on commitments,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

The cornerstone of the federation’s wish list is a permanent doubling of the federal gas tax fund.

Cities say this will help focus on main priorities like public transportation, long-term climate change strategy, and fixing the affordable housing crisis.

The federation adds that increased access to internet in rural communities is another major issue that needs to be addressed.