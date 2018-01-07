

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





New Year’s Levees were held in Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge this weekend to celebrate the start of a new year.



On Sunday Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky hosted his celebrations at the Waterloo Rec Complex.



People were treated to free skating, swimming, and face painting.



There was also live entertainment from musician Erick Traplin and mad science demonstrations for kids.



Over at Kitchener City Hall Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and council members hosted a carnival-themed levee Sunday.



There were carnival games, free skating in Carl Zehr Square, live performances from local artists, and lots of popcorn, cotton candy, and hot chocolate to keep people energized.



There was also plenty of celebration going on at Cambridge City Hall Saturday, where Mayor Doug Craig hosted his festive event.



He rang in the New Year with some family fun featuring clowns, balloons, live music, and some tasty treats.