'Maybe five minutes left in him': Dramatic goose rescue on Nith River

It was a close call for an iconic Canadian bird.

Earlier this week, Bruce the Goose found himself in distress, caught and unable to free himself in the Nith River in New Hamburg.

But the community quickly pulled together to help get him out of the dire situation.

A walk down to the local park turned into a rescue mission for nature lover Ann Turi.

“He flapped his wings and I realised somethings not quite right,” Turi said.

That was the moment Turi jumped into action. She called Waterloo Wildlife Haven, who posted a plea for help on social media.

Within minutes, Tonya Harvey answered the call and headed to the park.

“We checked out the area, which is behind me and we knew that the boat would be the best case. So we called up a couple of friends and we launched at Scott Park,” said Harvey.

They got there just in time.

“His head and neck was pretty much underwater, he was resting, maybe five minutes left in him,” she explained.

Matt Chambers also came to the rescue, saying it was a bad situation.

“It was really tired, probably hypothermic, he was having a really hard time keeping his head above the water so, it was good that we showed up when we did because I don’t think he would have made it until the morning,” said Chambers

When the group finally got to the Bruce, fishing line was found tangled around the bird.

“We kinda had to route around a little bit and snip one piece of fishing line at a time until we got it all to get him out of there,” said Chambers.

Bruce was left with a laceration and bad bruising.

Bruce the Goose was rescued in New Hamburg. (Submitted)

Joy Huggins operates Waterloo Wildlife Haven. She says a number of animals have come into her care because of fishing line that has not been properly disposed of. In the case of Bruce, it almost cost him his life.

“The fishing line got caught around his wing and his one leg, and as he was struggling to get free, it made it worse because it tightens,” said Huggins.

Now in safe hands, Bruce is waddling back into health with the helping hands of his new human friends.

He’s expected to be released in the coming weeks after a round of antibiotics and a little more rest.