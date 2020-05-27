KITCHENER -- The first two weeks of May brought on winter-like conditions, with periods of snow and cold temperatures.

That quickly changed, with most people in southern Ontario jumping right into summer-like heat, humidity and thunderstorms.

Kitchener-Waterloo saw its most recent record-cold temperature on May 13, dipping to -3.8 degrees Celsius. Earlier that week on May 11, KW picked up 6 cm of snow, surpassing the previous record of 1.8 cm set in 1966.

These records join several others across the province in early May.



Al Eisen, Elmira

Heat and humidity has moved in and this week has featured extreme heat.

On Monday, Kitchener-Waterloo and Guelph both set new daily high temperatures. KW climbed to 31 C, while Guelph reached 30.8 C.

The next day, more records were broken. KW climbed to 31.8 C, beating the previous record-high of 30.6 C set in 1944. To make matters hotter, the humidex value hit a whopping 39 C.

Other communities set records Tuesday too, including Wiarton, which reached 29.2 C, Sarnia, which set a new record of 32 C, Delhi which hit 32.5 C and London, where temperatures climbed to 30.2 C.

The heat warnings continue for another day, and Wednesday could feature more record breaking high temperatures.

KW has a forecast high of 29 C, but the daily record to break is 30 C set back in 1987.

Temperatures will finally cool off by a couple of degrees for most on Thursday, with cloudy periods and the chance of scattered showers.

The risk of a thunderstorm lingers Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves in.

This will drop the humidity and our temperature to near- or below-seasonal by the weekend, with overnight lows Saturday in the single digits.

A seasonal high for KW is 21 C, while a low is 9 C. A near-seasonal start to the month of June is expected. You can see that and more on our long-range forecast.