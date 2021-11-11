Maxwell's reopens for the first time in 20 months

KITCHENER -

Maxwell’s Concerts and Events reopened Thursday night for the first time in 20 months.

The live music venue In Waterloo shut its doors in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They announced the reopening on Twitter with a simple message:

After 20 long months, Maxwell's Concerts & Events is officially re-opening tonight. That is all, that is the tweet. — Maxwell's Waterloo (@maxwellsmusic) November 11, 2021

Maxwell's is currently able to operate at 100 per cent capacity which stands at 700 people.

The concert hall shut down early in the pandemic, and even when lockdown restrictions were relaxed, the venue decided to stay closed.

In July 2020, they issued a statement to CTV News which read: “We want to be part of the solution and not the problem. If it means we have to wait longer to reopen, then that is the right thing to do.”

Maxwell’s president, Paul Maxwell, says it’s exciting to finally be opening back up.

“It’s hard to put into words how I feel. It’s been a crazy 20 months of ups and downs. Going into tonight’s show, I’m feeling both excited and anxious at the same time.”

Maxwell says it will still take a few weeks to get back to normal while they’re “working out the kinks and fine-tuning everything.”

He also wants to thank the local music fans.

“The community has been tremendously supportive throughout the past 20 months and [we] can’t wait to get back to live music,” he says. “Hosting our first event tonight brings us one step closer to how things were before COVID-19.”

Maxwell’s doors opened at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with Ruby Waters headlining the first concert of 2021.