Maxwell's reopening for the first time in 20 months

KITCHENER -

Maxwell’s Concerts and Events is reopening Thursday night for the first time in 20 months.

The live music venue shut its doors in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They announced the reopening on Twitter with a simple message:

After 20 long months, Maxwell's Concerts & Events is officially re-opening tonight. That is all, that is the tweet. — Maxwell's Waterloo (@maxwellsmusic) November 11, 2021

Maxwell’s shut down early in the pandemic, and even when lockdown restrictions were relaxed, the venue decided to stay closed.

In July 2020, they issued a statement to CTV News which read: “We want to be part of the solution and not the problem. If it means we have to wait longer to reopen, then that is the right thing to do.”

Maxwell’s says doors open at 7:30 with Ruby Waters headlining their first concert of 2021.