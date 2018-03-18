

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





The Canadian National Wildfowl Carving Championship took over RIM Park this weekend, showcasing the best of the best and their birds.

"I always look forward to this show every year," said carver Wayne Simkin.

The three day event featured over 200 bird carvings by over 100 competitors from first time carvers, to world champions.

Harley Zomer, the president of Grand Valley Wood Carvers, says wooden birds are a great challenge to create.

"They’re a very complex thing to carve because there's so much in the anatomy of the bird, the feathering, the flow, and placing it in the correct habitat to make it look lifelike," he said.

The competition was organized by the Grand Valley Woodcarvers and welcomed artists from Ontario and the United States.

The show also featured the Owl's Nest Carving Competition which included wood caricatures of people, animal and aquatic carvings.

Workshops and seminars were also held over the course of the weekend.