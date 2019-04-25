

CTV Kitchener





The City of Kitchener has confirmed a watermain on King Street in between Madison and Cameron has been hit during construction.

The city is asking people avoid this area while repair work is ongoing.

Waterloo Regional Police Service have closed a large section of the downtown area.

Barricades set up in these areas due to severe flooding in Kitchener:



King St. /Cameron St.

King St. / Madison Ave.

Charles St. / Stirling Ave.

Charles St. / Cedar St.



Please avoid areas. pic.twitter.com/kqnYo9KEwr — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 25, 2019

The watermain break has knocked out water service to a large portion of Kitchener and Waterloo.

The city says they will continue to post updates on social media and the website as we receive them.