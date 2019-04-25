The City of Kitchener has confirmed a watermain on King Street in between Madison and Cameron has been hit during construction.

The city is asking people avoid this area while repair work is ongoing.

Waterloo Regional Police Service have closed a large section of the downtown area.

The watermain break has knocked out water service to a large portion of Kitchener and Waterloo.

The city says they will continue to post updates on social media and the website as we receive them.