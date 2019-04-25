Featured
Massive watermain break on King Street
A watermain break on King Street causes massive water outage in Kitchener and Waterloo (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 9:52AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 25, 2019 9:53AM EDT
The City of Kitchener has confirmed a watermain on King Street in between Madison and Cameron has been hit during construction.
The city is asking people avoid this area while repair work is ongoing.
Waterloo Regional Police Service have closed a large section of the downtown area.
Barricades set up in these areas due to severe flooding in Kitchener:
King St. /Cameron St.
King St. / Madison Ave.
Charles St. / Stirling Ave.
Charles St. / Cedar St.
The watermain break has knocked out water service to a large portion of Kitchener and Waterloo.
The city says they will continue to post updates on social media and the website as we receive them.