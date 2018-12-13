

CTV Kitchener





A massive fire destroying a barn in Norfolk County has caused millions in damage.

Crews were called to a property on Windham Road 7 just before 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from multiple stations had to work quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby home and barn.

Police say no one was injured and no livestock was lost, but several tractors and pieces of equipment were inside the barn.

Officials estimate the damage to the building and the contents inside to be upwards of $6 million.

There was no word on what caused the fire, but OPP say it is not considered suspicious right now.

The incident is still under investigation.