Mass vaccination clinic at The Boardwalk in Waterloo closing June 12

The Region of Waterloo has announced its second largest mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will close on June 12 after almost 16 months of operation.

The largest clinic in the region, Cambridge Pinebush, administered its last vaccine on March 30.

At this time, a large capacity vaccination clinic is no longer needed in the community, Region of Waterloo Public Health said in a news release.

“Today, there are many more opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo Region than when The Boardwalk vaccination clinic opened and began administering a limited supply of first doses to adults 80 years of age and older,” David Aoki, with Region of Waterloo Public Health said in the release.

Nearly 240,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered at The Boardwalk by around 680 staff and 700 volunteers.

COVID-19 vaccines are still available through targeted community clinics, the region’s mobile vaccination bus and many pharmacies and doctors’ offices. Find where to get a vaccine here.