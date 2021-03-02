KITCHENER -- Waterloo's mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open for adults over the age of 80 later this week.

The clinic, located at 435 The Boardwalk, will start vaccinating people on Thursday. People over 80 will be vaccinated first, followed by other people who are eligible as Phase One priority populations.

A Cambridge clinic will open for people over 80 on March 8. That location will be announced later this week.

Regional officials said the mass vaccination clinics will allow for increased accessibility for community members.

“We are excited to be opening two more COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Waterloo Region,” said Shirley Hilton, Deputy Chief of the Waterloo Region Police Service and head of the Waterloo Region Vaccine Distribution Task Force, in a news release. “The Vaccine Distribution Task Force is working with community partners to get vaccines to residents as quickly as possible and according to provincial guidelines. We understand that many residents are anxious about when it will be their turn to be vaccinated. We will continue to provide updates to the public so everyone is aware of when it’s their turn and where they can go to be vaccinated.”

Residents who are eligible under Phase One can pre-register for an appointment. They will be contacted with an appointment time when they become available.