Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at The Boardwalk closing in June

Waterloo's mass COVID-19 vaccination site will be shutting its doors next month.

Regional officials announced Wednesday night that the last day for the clinic at The Boardwalk is June 12.

"Over the last few months, demand for vaccines has waned, with COVID vaccines being readily available from many pharmacist's and doctor's offices, meaning we no longer require large mass immunization sites to meet the needs of our residents," said David Aoki, the director of infectious disease for Region of Waterloo Public Health.

More than 240,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered at The Boardwalk since it opened in March 2021.

Public Health adds that almost 700 staff and more than 700 volunteers helped them reach that number.

The region says it is now focusing on mobile and more accessible clinics to get vaccines to those who have trouble getting to a doctor's office or pharmacy.