Police are investigating a violent home invasion in Kitchener.

They say three armed and masked men entered a home on Heins Avenue Friday just after 8 a.m.

The homeowner, who was alone at the time, was physically assaulted and several items were stolen.

The homeowner’s injuries are considered minor.

Police say the men fled in a light-coloured vehicle.

They are described as white and between the ages of 25 and 35-years-old. One of the men was wearing a red winter coat, and another was wearing a dark blue jacket with a hoodie. No information has been released about the third man.

Police are investigating whether the home invasion or assault was a targeted crime.

“At this time we don’t know if there’s a relationship to the homeowner,” says Waterloo Regional Police Staff Sergeant Dave Obermeyer. “We don’t believe that the general public is at risk.”