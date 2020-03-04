KITCHENER -- Police have released images of a masked man that they say robbed a store in Guelph on Tuesday.

Officials say a man entered a store near the intersection of Gordon Street and Kortright Road West at around 3:30 p.m.

The man, wielded a black handgun, demanded the store clerk place 30 packages of cigarettes into a garbage bag.

Police say the man fled on foot with the cigarettes that are valued at $450.