

Chase Banger, with reporting from Tony Grace, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - It was a close race in Kitchener South-Hespeler, but Liberal candidate Marwan Tabbara hung on to earn a second term as MP.

He was elected in his riding with about 40 per cent of the votes.

At a victory party on Monday night, he told his supporters that he wants to continue to improve affordability of life in the riding, especially housing.

Tabbara said he would work to get things done as part of a Liberal minority government.

He also gave a nod to the other local Liberal candidates who were re-elected, saying he was glad for the strong team in place to support the region.

Conservative candidate Alan Keeso was worthy competition, but ultimately was bested, earning around a third of the vote.

New Democratic Party candidate Wasai Rahimi placed third, while David Weber with the Green Party placed fourth.