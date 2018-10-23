

CTV Kitchener





A trailer containing over $70,000 worth of musical instruments was stolen from a Kitchener parking lot on the weekend.

Another trailer was stolen as well, making the theft valued at a total of about $130,000.

It happened sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The instruments were owned by Northstar Youth Organization.

“Just pray to God that somebody just wanted the trailer and they put the equipment safely somewhere so we could at least get that back,” said Doug Darwin with the KW Northstar Drum and Bugle Corps.

Police were investigating the incident and said they have not made any arrests.

The instruments were insured, but that won’t replace the memories built with them.

“It affects everyone in the band, there are people who actually play those instruments and now they can’t play them, and the instructors that volunteer their time and effort into the band,” said Laura Weiler, who plays in the band.

With Christmas parades set to begin in less than a month, there is a possibility that they may have to play on borrowed instruments.