March of 1,000 Umbrellas kicks off United Way campaign

A sea of umbrellas took over downtown Kitchener on Thursday, as United Way Waterloo Region Communities officially launched its campaign.

More than 400 people came together to participate in the March of 1,000 Umbrellas, which wrapped up at Carl Zehr Square outside of Kitchener City Hall.

“An umbrella is a wraparound, it protects you” said Joan Fisk, CEO of the local United Way organization. “So the idea is to raise money to protect people because we’re here to change the power of poverty.”

People were sporting umbrellas of all sizes and colours on King Street to raise funds but also awareness.

“We are supporting over 100 different organizations. We’ve seen huge change since the pandemic,” said Fisk.

The March of 1,000 Umbrellas hosted by United Way Waterloo Region Communities on Sept. 14. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

“We understand community condition so we’re here to help break open some of those barriers because poverty is complex and we’re here to help solve some of those riddles.”

The local United Way is aiming to raise $8 million throughout the 2023-2024 campaign.

According to Fisk, the funds help to support over 100 different local organizations.