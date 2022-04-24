'March for Justice' held in Fergus

"No justice, no peace! No justice, no peace!"

Members of a group, called 'Youth 4 Justice,' made their way through Fergus on Sunday.

They say they want to give young people in their community a chance to have their voices heard, as well draw attention to issues like mental health, housing affordability and equity.

They called Sunday's event a 'March for Justice.'

"If the adults listen to our problems, they may start to realize: 'Hey, there is some stuff that is going on here,'" said organizer Avaline Booth.

The group also hopes the event will encourage young people to get out and vote in the upcoming election.