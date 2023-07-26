Mapleton, Ont. resident loses roughly $113K in investment scams: OPP

Wellington County OPP are reminding residents to be wary of investment scams and a new investment recovery pitch scam after a Mapleton, Ont. resident lost roughly $113,000.

On Monday, the resident reportedly lost $109,000 in an investment scam involving bitcoin.

Police say they then paid around $4,000 to a company that claimed they could recover the lost investment, but that company also turned out to be fraudulent.

As police investigate the incident, they’re looking to raise awareness about the investment recovery scam.

They say fraudsters keep a list of previous scam victims and will claim they can return the money lost, ask for a fee for their services, and even ask for remote access to their computer or device.