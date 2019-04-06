

CTV Kitchener





The weather was nearly perfect for the 55th annual Elmira Maple Syrup Festival on Saturday.

2019 marks Leon Martin’s 30th year selling products at the festival. He says it’s been one of his best years, despite the delayed start to spring.

“You never know what to expect,” said Martin of Heritage Maple Products. “We had one of those gushers overnight that caught everyone by surprise, but it was a really good one. It ran like it hasn’t in years.”

The warm weather brought in thousands of people to the small town of 10,000. A world record was set in 2000 with over 66,000 visitors.

“How often do we get this many people coming through?” said Elmira resident Mike Zenker. “I’m going to guess we’re going to hit the 80,000 mark today.”

Zenker says he’s watched the festival grow over the past 15 years. He sticks with the same game plan every time: get in early and beat the rush.

“If they open at 7 a.m. we’re here at 7:01 a.m.,” he said. “We get our sausages and pancakes and get out of downtown.”

The festival has expanded over the years, brought in more vendors, and spread out from the downtown core to the rest of the town.

“We wander about, do our thing, go out to the exhibits, go check out the Mennonite community, the quilts, and try to make a day out of it,” said out-of-town visitor Brian Smith.

The Maple Syrup Festival has been donating all its proceeds to charities and non-profit organizations since it began. Last year, it raised over $45,000 for 29 organizations.